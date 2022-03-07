Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Darren Harrell, 59, 9440 Deer Trail Ave., Zachary, third-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked, unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test and license plate switched.
- Eric Johnson, 31, 5875 Kilona Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.