The opening of the Morganza Spillway has been postponed several days, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyett said Thursday.
Forecasts have shifted, and authorities will not need to begin opening gates until next Thursday, June 6, he said.
Boyett said forecasts showed the Mississippi River reaching an elevation that threatened topping the Morganza Spillway on Wednesday, June 5, but that threat now won't be in effect until June 9.
"We will continue to monitor the forecasts," he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open the spillway to relieve rising water levels. It has only been opened twice in its history, the last time being in 2011.
More details to come.