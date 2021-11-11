When the call came, David Saunders served. Over and over again, without question.

He turned 19 two days before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Nearly eight decades later, he vividly remembered that day, which changed the course of American history — and the course of his young life.

"I know exactly where I was," he said in a 2019 taped interview at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. "I was dove-hunting with a 12-gauge shotgun."

When he learned about the attack after the hunting trip, he was incredulous. "There goes my membership to the dove-hunting club," he recalled telling his buddies.

Saunders spent years serving his country during WWII and the Korean War, first in the Merchant Marine and later in the Army. He returned with a deep sense of patriotism that never subsided.

When he died from COVID in August, Saunders made one last sacrifice for his country, donating his body to science.

But Elsie Saunders was horrified to learn last week that her late husband had actually been dissected before a paying audience in Oregon, even after she signed a contract that heavily implied a different outcome. The public spectacle betrayed his dying wishes and dishonored his memory, family members said.

And the discovery came just days before Veterans Day, making it even harder to swallow.

"This man was a true patriot, a true hero," said his great-nephew Hal Adkins. "To honor him and all the others, that's what I want to make sure we all do — not just on Nov. 11, but every day."

After the recent gruesome events prompted national headlines about his death, relatives want to focus on how David Saunders lived.

A life of service

He was born Dec. 5, 1922 and spent his early childhood on Magazine Street in New Orleans, then moved to Bogalusa with his family when his father became ill. His dad died years later, and Saunders ultimately dropped out of high school to help support the family.

He was newly married when he joined the Merchant Marine and boarded the SS Mayo Brothers in New Orleans, carrying some clothes and a Bible.

"I wouldn't have missed it," he said in the 2019 interview. "I was young, full of pee and vinegar."

Though merchant mariners are often overlooked in historical accounts, the force suffered a higher rate of fatalities than other branches of the American military during WWII. Their mission was to deliver personnel, supplies and equipment overseas, but the voyages left them vulnerable to attacks, often from German submarines.

Not long after the SS Mayo Brothers embarked on its voyage, Saunders witnessed an attack on another American ship, which exploded and sank, he recalled in the interview. His captain had been worried about submarines hiding in murky waters where the Mississippi River flows into the Gulf, but Saunders never figured out what, exactly, was behind the attack.

After traversing the Gulf, the crew passed through the Panama Canal and across the Pacific Ocean to Australia.

During a stop in India, Saunders unwittingly followed some older mariners to a brothel, but upon realizing the mistake, he turned around and walked back to the ship alone, his family said. Instead of engaging in debauchery that night, he got a tattoo: his wife's name inked across his forearm.

His ship later stopped in Egypt, where Saunders contracted a severe case of dysentery from something he ate.

He got so sick that he needed medical treatment, so the crew arranged for his admittance to a British hospital. Saunders said he would never forget how another mariner carried him down the gangplank to shore because he was too weak to walk.

For seven weeks in the hospital, he largely subsisted off goat milk. Then he boarded another American ship, but the illness persisted. Ultimately, he was sent back home for more treatment. But before he arrived at a New Orleans hospital, Saunders recalled seeing penguins off the coast of South America and visiting a doctor in Trinidad.

'That patriotic attitude'

Saunders was discharged from the Merchant Marine and drafted into the Army soon thereafter, even though his health was still compromised, Elsie Saunders said.

"He didn't question it; he just went," she said. "It was a different time. What's lost nowadays is that patriotic attitude."

David Saunders was stationed at Army bases in Arkansas and Wyoming, completing training while still suffering from the lingering pain of his illness. He was later sent to the Pacific, where he worked as a railway electrician and helped transport Japanese prisoners of war near Manila.

Saunders saw his first combat in the Philippines, receiving minor injuries while some of his colleagues were killed.

"It wasn't pleasant," he said in 2019. "I thank God every day that I'm still here at 96 years old."

He recalled being stationed near a lake, where the soldiers would trade cigarettes for fish. He said they would coat the fish in clay, bury them underground and light a fire in the trenches. After the fire burned out overnight, the men would wake up to freshly cooked fish.

Saunders and his unit were training for an invasion of Japan when the war ended.

He returned to New Orleans, where he reunited with family and worked various jobs. But his civilian days were numbered: About five years after returning from World War II, he was drafted again, this time to fight in the Korean War.

He arrived in Korea during wintertime, when the weather was so cold that soldiers cut holes in their sleeping bags and wore them as coats because the arrival of their winter gear was delayed, Elsie Saunders said.

After about a year, Army officials realized David Saunders had been drafted in error, his widow recalled. Once again, he returned to New Orleans.

Civilian life

He faced some mental health concerns after his final discharge from the military, but "he just took off his uniform, picked up his tools and went to work," his widow said.

He eventually readjusted to civilian life: a devoted husband, hard-working professional and caretaker for his aging mother.

He spent 32 years at the Kaiser Aluminum plant in Chalmette, rising through the ranks to become general foreman.

Decades after returning home, he enjoyed telling lighthearted stories about his service, Elsie Saunders said — stories about how the soldiers would steal bacon from the higher-ranking officers, how they drank warm sodas and dreamed of guzzling cold beer instead.

He was married to his first wife until she died in 2011, several years after they moved to Baker following Hurricane Katrina. He later married Elsie, his friend of more than six decades.

In his later years, Saunders almost never left the house without his signature baseball cap, proclaiming his service in World War II and Korea. Whether running errands or attending a family gathering, the cap was part of his look, along with a starched collared shirt and neatly trimmed goatee.

"That infernal hat," his widow said with a chuckle. "He didn't mind anybody knowing he was patriotic."

His decision to donate his body to science came as no surprise, she said. After all, David Saunders was no stranger to sacrifice.