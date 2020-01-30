The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations is nearing completion of a draft ordinance that would regulate the placement of 5G cell towers. They hope to introduce the proposed legislation before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in February.

If approved, the nearly 40-page ordinance, currently a rough draft, would require telecommunications firms to provide advance notice of proposed structures to nearby property owners through mailers and signage.

The draft legislation would also ask firms to prioritize placing the 5G technology on existing utility poles or support structures. The proposal would only permit construction in residential areas as an option of last resort and includes a provision that would allow subdivisions and property owners to suggest preferred locations for the placement of the towers.

The “small cell” towers, which generally resemble lamp posts but with a foot-locker sized attachment instead of a light, are designed to increase cellphone signals. AT&T began installing the towers in residential neighborhoods without notice in 2019, prompting an outcry from residents who complained they are unsightly and will lower their property values.

+7 After complaints from residents, Baton Rouge council agrees to retool rules on 5G cell towers Hearing from homeowners and representatives of Baton Rouge neighborhood associations about the intrusiveness and feared health effects of 5G c…

The city-parish responded in May by asking the telecommunications company to cease new installations, and in June, the Metro Council agreed to refashion the rules governing the placement of the cell towers after homeowners complained about their intrusiveness and feared health effects.

The latest draft was written after months of discussions between the Parish Attorney's Office and lawyers hired by the civic association. The telecommunications industry is expected to offer its own revisions to the proposal in the coming days.

The proposal would also require telecommunications companies to provide significantly more information in their permit applications than previous ordinances. That would take the burden off the city-parish's permitting office, said Gary Patureau, who heads the civic association's cell tower task force.

This story will be updated.