A $5 million community center and gym where kids and youth can get after-school tutoring — and a game of basketball or volleyball — is coming to Gonzales, helped along by a $3 million federal grant awarded this summer.
The center, to be located on four acres on South Darla Avenue, will feature individual classrooms and activity areas, and its multi-purpose gym will be a new place to play ball, in addition to the city's outdoor ballparks and tennis courts.
The remaining $2 million cost of the project will be paid out of the city's capital outlay fund.
"I think the new center will be wonderful," said Gonzales mayor Barney Arceneaux. "We're really gearing it to afternoon tutoring classes for students, and then there will be the gym for basketball and volleyball."
Arceneaux said the facility, named the CARE Center (Community, Activities, Recreation and Education) will also serve as an emergency shelter, when needed.
An environmental review of the site required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded the grant, is now underway.
The study is expected to be completed in the next three or four months, after which the city will bid out the project. Construction is expected to begin in March, said the city's chief administrative officer, Scot Byrd.
"It should take about one year to construct," Byrd said.
The community center is part of the city's 2018-2025 Strategic Economic Development Plan, adopted four years ago with the help of staff from Louisiana Economic Development, along with a series of community meetings.
"We want to maintain the quality of life our citizens have come to expect," Arceneaux said.