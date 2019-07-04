GONZALES — Ascension Parish officials have begun exploring building a new home for the parish's emergency operations center, though the administration says they are also looking at simply improving efficiency within the existing building.
With the parish judges moving forward with a nearly $30 million new courthouse, a new mosquito control building under construction, a new animal shelter expected in a few years and the $6.9 million parish complex only a few years removed from completion, a new emergency operations center, if it were built, would represent another step in a run of new construction of government facilities in the growing parish.
Currently on the bottom floor of the parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales, the 1,000-square-foot center is the hub of Ascension's emergency response efforts during major storms or other crises.
But the parish's top homeland security official said the center is running out of space to operate efficiently during events that can require extended stays in the facility.
Rick Webre, parish homeland security director, said that when full the center is activated in major events, it can have 30 people working, having to use one shower and one bathroom and find places to rest on the floor.
"We've just got to look at a more efficient way of doing business if we do have a major disaster," Webre said.
The center was built in 1996 and had already been expanded previously to add seats, he said. The call center for the parish's new Citizen Service Center is also housed inside the emergency operations center.
The Citizen Service Center, modeled on East Baton Rouge Parish's Red Stick 311, fields public complaints at a central number and routes their requests for service to the appropriate parish office.
The Citizen Service Center was an initiative by Parish President Kenny Matassa to improve accountability and to fill a "void of communication" among departments that he said he found in taking office in 2016.
Announced last year and rolled out this year, the Citizen Service Center takes advantage of the call center equipment already at the emergency operations center, but Webre said he had to move some of his staff out of the center to a warehouse behind the parish complex to provide them office space.
"It's even compounded the space issue that we have," Webre said.
The Office of Emergency Preparedness Committee, which is composed of Parish Council and administration officials, including Webre, recently met to discuss the parish's options.
"It's so early in the process that no decisions have been made," Webre said.
Matassa, in a statement from his spokesman, said only that "the administration is doing an evaluation to see if services can be improved at the EOC to better serve the residents of Ascension Parish."
He added that he was working closely with Webre and Ken Dawson, the chief administrative officer, to have "exploratory discussions of how about improve efficiency."
"No funding has been committed to this. It is only an overall evaluation," the statement says.
One of the major questions for a new space or any other effort is the cost and where the money would come from to pay for it.
Councilman Benny Johnson, who sits on the committee, said Webre and other parish officials may explore using expected Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements for parish expenses after the August 2016 flood and perhaps other post-disaster grants to help finance a new building.
Johnson said it is unclear what portion of that money, if any, could be used for a new center, and he, like other officials, emphasized that the discussions are preliminary.
But Johnson said he would like to avoid what happened with the future parish courthouse, in which the Parish Council committed in 2017 to a $25 million bond issue financed with new civil filing fees only to find out this year that the cost of construction, engineering and other expenses was $4.6 million more than the debt offering.
The parish Clerk of Court's Office, Sheriff's Office and judges kicked in the difference to cover the extra cost for the building planned on East Worthey Street next to the parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales.
Johnson said he wants a clear idea on the cost of any future emergency operations building, if one is built, and line up the money to match it.
Neither the committee nor the administration made any commitments, Johnson said, for a new building but only directed Webre to gather more information and bring it back to the council and administration.
Johnson said he believes Webre made a legitimate argument for his space needs and that though he can make the current center work, he is having a lot of issues doing so.
"To me, it warranted a next step," Johnson said.