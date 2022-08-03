The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this year is providing $2.8 billion in competitive grant funding that organizations and local government can use to provide resources and housing to homeless — the largest dollar amount the federal agency has offered in its annual allotment to address homelessness.
Baton Rouge is considering an application, with leaders saying it gives the community more options to address homelessness while considering a controversial camping ban in public spaces. The ban has been vehemently opposed by local advocates for homeless people.
State and local governments can apply for allocations of the funds, which will be awarded through HUD's Continuum of Care Program, as can non-profits and public housing authorities. Money can be used to renew existing projects, to fund new ones or reallocate resources toward programs that better serve a local community's homeless needs.
HUD has set aside at least $52 million for new rapid re-housing, supportive services, and other activities critical to assist survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. And approximately $80 million is available for non-competitive Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program renewal and replacement expiring grants.
"We're exploring what this funding could mean for the city-parish and whether or not it would be beneficial to apply for it," Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the mayor's office, said Tuesday. "We appreciate having more options."
Armstrong said the Louisiana Housing Corporation manages the state's Continuum of Care Program and that the city-parish's Office of Community Development will encourage existing parish agencies providing homeless services to apply for the grant funding.
Armstrong also noted that the city-parish already has partnerships with many local organizations that provide services to the homeless, working year-round to connect individuals to resources with a "housing first" model.
According to a news release, HUD wants to fund projects that would place emphasis on racial equity and anti-discrimination polices for LGTBQ+ individuals that use a "housing first" approach, reduce unsheltered homelessness and reduce the criminalization of homelessness, improve system performance and ones that partner with housing agencies to leverage access to mainstream housing programs, just to name a few.
Applications for the 2022 pot of funds are due to HUD by Sept. 30.
Under the proposed camping ban, if the Metro Council approves, the city-parish could levy fines and/or jail time of homeless people who set up camps within public right of ways — a proposal that has been the spark of intense debate the last two times the council was supposed to vote on it.
Much of the opposition from homeless advocates centers around their not being enough resources or shelters from local groups and homeless organizations. Instead of trying to criminalize homelessness, they've said the city-parish should be doing more to properly address the needs of its homeless population.
The council's proposed ban, which members will reconsider later this month, prohibits camping in any publicly owned area, with fines up to $200 and/or jail sentences of up to 15 days should they set up temporary shelter for more than 12 hours within a public right of way.
Language in the proposal would give law enforcement the authority to determine if a pop-up tent is an imminent health or safety hazard and, if so, proceed with citing a fine and/or arresting the person.
After pushback from advocates and law enforcement officials who claimed the ordinance would be pretty much unenforceable because offenders would need a physical address for them to receive a summons, the measure's sponsors say they're meeting with advocates to tweak the language to address their concerns.