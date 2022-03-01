Schools and most government offices are closed today for Mardi Gras, but Baton Rouge just doesn't have the same holiday feel as other parts of South Louisiana.
Multiple krewes are rollicking in New Orleans, and there are parades in cities like Covington, Houma, Lafayette, and smaller towns throughout the region. But no floats are rolling in the Capital City today.
Want to watch the festivities in New Orleans? Check out our live Parade Cam.
It's not that Baton Rouge skips the Mardi Gras spirit. Parades like Spanish Town on Saturday and Southdowns on Friday draw thousands of people for their elaborate floats and marching groups.
The city just doesn't have any big parades on Fat Tuesday itself.
That's primarily because Baton Rouge residents traditionally head out of town today.
New Orleans is obviously, the epicenter, but other smaller festivities also draw Baton Rouge residents looking for a more low-key party. New Roads, for example, draws traffic to its parades, and some Carnival connoisseurs go to Acadiana for the more traditional courirs.
A different heritage
It's been this way for a long time.
Railroads used to run Mardi Gras specials that promised to take people from Baton Rouge to New Orleans in an hour, local historian John Sykes told the Advocate in 2010.
Before that, in the 1800s, steamboats would pick up revelers and ferry them to New Orleans, old newspaper stories say.
Sykes attributed Baton Rouge's relative lack of Mardi Gras enthusiasm to a difference in heritage.
“Even though we’ve had this French name of Baton Rouge, we’ve been a Protestant-Anglo dominated society from the beginning,” Sykes said.
Previous
Old newspaper clippings reveal a colorful history of failed Baton Rouge attempts to join the Fat Tuesday fun.
The most prominent attempt was from 1949 to 1956, when the Young Men’s Club and the Intercivic Club put on a night parade that mimicked the pageantry of the Krewe of Rex parade in New Orleans.
In the 1930s and ’40s, Baton Rouge’s black community held its own version of Zulu, marching through the western edge of what is now known as the midcity area. Like the more-famous New Orleans parade, King Zulu would dress in a full Zulu warrior costume.
From 1928 to 1935, the Fireman’s Pension Aid Association held an annual “royal regatta” on the City Park lakes during the Mardi Gras season, though a 1949 Morning Advocate story that mentions the floating parade doesn’t say which day it occurred.
Perhaps the most famous recent parade attempt was the Krewe of Grease, which rolled from 1970 to 1991 along Highland Road.
The parade originated at The Cotton Club, a restaurant on Highland Road north of LSU. The parade would roll a few blocks up and down Highland with a small convoy of trucks-turned-floats. The king would wield a scepter that was really a long fork with a large meatball and crawfish attached.