While the East Baton Rouge Metro Council agreed Wednesday to spend the largest share of a $3 million budget surplus on police cars, most of those attending the meeting wanted to talk about a $250,000 plan to ensure that fresh food is available in areas of the city where it's easier to buy liquor than lettuce.

Council members voted unanimously for the administration's plan to spend the city-parish's excess funds. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has said she wants to see more fresh food options in parts of Baton Rouge and and less crime among its young people. Other money is earmarked for improved government efficiency, stormwater management plans and a federal government lobbyist.

Multiple council members said they did not agree with the entire package but agreed to compromise — a rarity in recent months at meetings for the local governing body. Every council member voted for the plan except for Chandler Loupe and Trae Welch, who did not attend the meeting.

Members of the public and the council gave most of their attention to the $250,000 that the city-parish will spend on a fresh food initiative. The money will go toward a public/private partnership with Mississippi-based Hope Credit Union in hopes of luring grocery stores to parts of Baton Rouge that lack supermarkets.

“When I go to shop, I have to travel at least seven miles to get access to food, to fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Jackie Wright, who told the council she lives in Scotlandville and who wore a Together Baton Rouge button advocating the work of the faith-based group.

Kathy Saloy, the credit union’s vice president of community and economic development, said their program requires that stores they finance to dedicate at least 17 linear square feet to fresh produce. She said inspectors check monthly to ensure stores are following the rules. She referenced other cities where the credit union has worked, including New Orleans, and said the store average is that 20 percent of sales are fresh fruits and vegetables.

Several council members said they were concerned about the potential to subsidize stores that claim to sell groceries but are instead crowded with liquor and cigarettes. If a grocery store takes the bait to open in one of Baton Rouge’s food deserts, some council members said they would want to build in requirements about the percentage of sales that could go toward alcohol and cigarettes.

“That is definitely an issue we deal with, individuals open up stores and we still cannot buy anything of value,” said Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

Councilman Dwight Hudson questioned whether the grocery incentives were an “unnecessary” role of government and whether the city-parish could potentially leave the taxpayers on the hook for plans that don’t pan out. But Wicker countered that government is meant to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and said the fresh food funding follows through on that.

The budget surplus will also spend: $740,000 on new police vehicles; $500,000 on a stormwater management plan; $300,000 on a government efficiency initiative; $110,000 for Truce, the next iteration of the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program; $50,000 on the lobbying contract for a firm in Washington, D.C.; and $50,000 for fingerprint ID equipment at City Court.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg emphasized that the efficiency initiative is more than a study, and said the implementation of government efficiencies is “absolutely necessary.”

“We as a city have had quite a bit of criticism lately about spending in city government, particularly by St. George, and I don’t know if we’ve had good answers,” she said, adding that the efficiency plan should help to track city-parish spending and to understand whether any of it is out of whack. Some residents have suggested forming a new city of St. George in the southern half of the parish.

Additionally, the budget supplement will dedicate $401,000 for a traffic signal program to recognizes emergency vehicles and prompts lights to change; $220,000 for Broome’s proposed bus rapid transit plan; $180,000 to replace a wrecked fire vehicle; $63,200 to retrofit a police helicopter; $50,000 for intersection improvements at McCarroll Drive and Jefferson Highway; and $50,000 for intersection improvements at Millerville Road and South Flannery Road.

Wednesday's meeting was the first for newly appointed Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, who replaced her late husband after his death last month in a bicycle crash. The tension from a meeting last week over her appointment did not seem to linger, as council members were cordial to one another throughout the evening.