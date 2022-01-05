Baton Rouge attorney and District 12 Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Racca intends to run in the March 26 Judicial District Court special election, setting up the possibility of a second vacancy on the council in 2022.

Racca, 41, announced her candidacy Tuesday for the seat being vacated by Judge William Morvant, who retired as judge after holding the seat since 1997. She hopes to join the bench after two years on the Council.

“This seat came vacant, and it was unexpected that it would become vacant at this point in time,” Racca said. “I can’t control the timing of these things, and I congratulate (Judge Morvant) on his retirement, but that expedited any wishes I would have for this potential seat. Much like you saw with his career, once a judge gets these seats they tend to keep them for a long period of time, so for me it was now or never."

Racca, a Republican, practiced criminal law in Baton Rouge after graduating from Southern University Law School in 2009. She now works as a compliance attorney for U.S.-based insurance and consulting company Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Racca pointed to her background in criminal law as the reason why she decided to run for the judgeship. She’s worked in the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office, as a private criminal defense lawyer and in the Public Defender’s Office.

“I absolutely loved working in the 19th JDC and City Court,” Racca said. “I really loved that part of my career, I loved that part of my life. I definitely want to go back and be there again.”

Racca joined the Metro Council in January 2020 when she was appointed to serve out the remainder of former District 12 Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg’s term. Racca subsequently was elected to her own 4-year term on the council in December 2020.

If Racca wins the March 26 election, Metro Council will have to appoint an interim council member to fill the seat and call for a special election so the residents of District 12 can pick who will serve out the remainder of the term.

This would be the second special election to fill a vacancy on Metro Council of the year. District 5 Councilwoman Erika Green resigned her seat last Saturday after being elected as a East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court judge. The election to fill Green’s will be held on March 26.

The vacancy would also come in the middle of redistricting, a once-in-a-decade process to redraw district lines based on population changes. District 12 is 61% White, although it's not as conservative as other districts in the southern portion of the parish.

Baton Rouge attorney and former LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth has also said he would seek the seat on the 19th JDC bench.

Faircloth, 40, is a Republican who played up his conservative bona fides in a statement released Wednesday after Racca’s announcement.

“It's important that we elect conservative judges who not only practice law, but have a passion for it,” Faircloth said. “Judges need to be firm but fair and make hard decisions with an even hand. I'm the only candidate who fits that description.”

Racca pointed to her experience working within the district court when asked why she should be elected over Faircloth.

“I’m experienced and I'm very impartial,” Racca said. “No biases, and I think that’s what we need.”

The special election for the Division E seat is set for March 26. The qualifying period for candidates is Jan. 26-28.

Morvant, 65, also a Republican, served on the 19th JDC bench and was elected without opposition to another six-year term just over a year ago in the fall of 2020. He retired Dec. 31. His term doesn't expire until the end of 2026.