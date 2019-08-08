Rick Webre, brother to interim Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and the longtime homeland security director for the parish government, qualified Thursday morning to run for parish president.
He joins Murphy Painter, a former Ascension sheriff's chief deputy and state Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner, and Clint Cointment, a Gonzales surveyor who narrowly lost to Matassa four years ago. They qualified Tuesday and have been campaigning for months for the Oct. 12 election.
Rick Webre, who is a Republican like Cointment and Painter, is a last-minute entrant. He hadn't even registered his campaign committee with the state Board of Ethics as of Thursday morning. He appears to have created a Facebook campaign page Thursday morning also, in which he has the tag line, "Performance not politics."
Should Rick Webre and his brother, Bobby, the former sheriff's chief deputy who is facing two opponents, get elected this fall, Ascension would have a brother duo holding the two top executive government positions in Louisiana's fastest growing parish.
The incumbent president, Kenny Matassa has just a few more hours to qualify Thursday for reelection this fall but is widely expected not to do so.
Matassa didn't return messages for comment on his cell Tuesday and again on Thursday morning. His administration has also not responded to a request for comment on his election prospects.
Another potential candidate who has had some signs out and has a Facebook presence is Ricky Diggs, but he had not qualified as of Wednesday afternoon.
A longtime parish administrator and former Gonzales city councilman, Matassa's first term as parish president has been marked by a bribery indictment, for which was acquitted but suffered a symbolic no confidence vote, and disputes over management of growth and government operations. More recently he received criticism over a government-funded trip to a conference Las Vegas as Hurricane Barry approached the state's shores.
Matassa has said that while he was in Las Vegas, he had remained in touch with his staff about the response to the storm, which wasn't as severe as once feared.
Still, during his term in office, Matassa, pushed by a strong Parish Council majority and sometimes despite his preferences or with the prodding of his critics, presided as the parish adopted long-sought road impact fees, new tougher policies on assessing the traffic impacts of new developments and a top-down review of the parish's organizational structure.
His administration also started a contract ditch clearing program that ended a two-year backlog on the work and oversaw strong government finances fueled by the parish's growth, which made it the fastest growing parish in the state between mid-2017 and mid-2018.
Even as Matassa's time appears to be winding down, the Parish Council is poised to consider negotiations for a regional parish sewer system that successive administrations have failed to make happen and has a more than $60 million road program known as Move Ascension that is close to starting road construction probably late this year or early next year on a series of projects to improve safety on narrow roads and ease congestion.