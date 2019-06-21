GONZALES — A regional youth soccer tournament that has drawn 220 teams and 4,400 players from 11 states to Baton Rouge had to relocate some games to public soccer fields in Ascension Parish because of poor conditions at a handful of fields in BREC's Burbank Soccer Complex.
BREC officials said heavier than normal rains and higher use of the fields than in years past may have conspired to keep the fields from recovering as quickly as they have in the past after the spring soccer season.
Since March 1, rainfall in Baton Rouge is 12.29 inches above normal, according to National Weather Service data.
Cheryl Michelet, spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Parks Commission, said four of the 22 fields slated for the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships were deemed by tournament organizers "not quite ready for play."
John Fenner, president of the Baton Rouge Soccer Club, said attempts had been made in recent weeks to encourage recovery of the fields' grass. But he said tournament organizers found earlier this week that the grass on four fields was too stressed for safe use. Organizers and BREC moved to a backup plan to use fields at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales.
"In deference to player safety, in terms of making sure that no kids were playing on a field that was unsafe, the Region (Youth Soccer) made the call, and we certainly support that those fields should be taken out of play," Fenner said.
The Baton Rouge Soccer Club manages operations at the complex under a longstanding agreement with BREC, but it is BREC that maintains the fields at a cost of about $300,000 per year.
Jared Moss, president of the Gonzales Soccer Club, which manages the Lamar-Dixon fields under an agreement with Ascension Parish government, said his group got the call for help, had the fields available and quickly organized things for their use.
"When your neighbors are in trouble, what do you do? You help them. That's just kind of what we do," Moss said.
While organizers said the tournament, which started Friday and will continue through Thursday, has gone off well, several games will have to be played through Sunday on four fields at Lamar-Dixon, a 15- to 20-minute ride from the Burbank fields where the rest of the games are being held.
Yet, for some visitors already hours from home, the extra ride is all a matter of perspective. Kirk Haynes, 51, who lives in the Atlanta area, was watching his son's under-19-year-old team play at Lamar-Dixon midday Friday. He said he was fine with the change as long as he had enough advance notice.
"Our hotel is only 20 minutes away, and we're from Atlanta (where) there's nothing less than 20 minutes away," Haynes, a Southern University graduate, said amid shouts of encouragement to the youths on the field.
Marley Wilson, U.S. Youth Soccer general manager of the western region, said despite the field change, the tournament has remained a positive experience for the players, drawing 500 volunteers, and the fields wouldn't reflect poorly on Baton Rouge if it wants to compete for future tournaments.
"There's all positive things going on in the city," he said.
The tournament is projected to have a $20 million economic impact on the region.
But the problems with the fields may lead to discussions about longer term recreation needs in Baton Rouge. Michelet, the BREC spokeswoman, said Baton Rouge has seen a spike in interest in soccer across the parish, so the parish's soccer fields may be getting greater wear and tear.
BREC has hosted the tournament two other times since 2010. For those two tournaments, Michelet said, BREC groundskeepers had rested and prepared the fields six weeks in advance and had them in condition in time.
She said BREC used the same time frame this time. While that got most of the fields ready, four near parking lots weren't in shape, she said.
"I think after this, we'll get together with Baton Rouge Soccer and look at what the needs are," Michelet said.