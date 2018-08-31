The Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for a man who fell into the Mississippi River from a tow boat near Donaldsonville on Thursday morning.
The crew member of the CSS Richmond was wearing an orange life vest when he fell overboard from a towing vessel near mile marker 183 of the river at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard said.
In a statement issued late Friday afternoon, the Coast Guard said it had searched approximately 46 square miles for 18 hours.
Coast Guard boat crews from Baton Rouge and New Orleans and an Ascension Parish Sheriff's boat crew were involved in the search, as was a Coast Guard helicopter crew from New Orleans, the Coast Guard said.
"The decision to suspend a search is one of the most difficult things we do in the Coast Guard," Commander Michael Wolfe, with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, said in a statement Friday.
"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the missing crew member," he said.