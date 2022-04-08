A local developer says he will sue the French Settlement mayor and Board of Aldermen if they do not correct a resolution linking him to national developer D.R. Horton.
An attorney for Chris Ingram, with Ascension Properties, said in a Thursday letter to the village's mayor that Ingram never intended to work with D.R. Horton and that the resolution is “a willful and malicious falsity meant to harm" him and his company.
The Board of Alderman passed a resolution last week formally opposing a 711-lot "residential subdivision located on Louisiana Highway 444" — just outside French Settlement corporation limits. Officials cited traffic, drainage and school overcrowding concerns that would impact village residents.
Plans for such a subdivision have not been submitted to either the parish planning commission or council, administrators for both said.
At the end of the resolution, the document names D.R. Horton, Chris Ingram and Ascension Properties.
But Ingram's attorney says it is "simply not true" that his company is involved with D.R. Horton. He is demanding the Village retract or amend the document “to clarify this purposeful misrepresentation.”
Two aldermen approved the resolution. Neither immediately returned requests for comment.
“Our resolution doesn’t specifically specify that they have business dealings with each other," said French Settlement Mayor Haley Unbehagen. "We included [them all] because we’re not sure what the purchase agreement is signed to or signed as. We wanted to make sure everything was included just in case.”
Ingram’s attorney said in his letter that, before the resolution was proposed, Unbehagen was told that Ingram had no business dealings with D.R. Horton — either past, present or future.
Unbehagen said in a statement that allegation is "an outright lie. No one spoke to me about that."
She said she did not even know Ingram or Ascension Properties had any potential ties to the subdivision until one hour before the Village's monthly meeting, when she asked the clerk to include the names in the resolution.
Unbehagen added she had no formal proof that either D.R. Horton or Ingram was involved in the subdivision.
"It’s just me knowing the people who have the property and what has been told to me and presented to me," she said. "But it’s been talked about since December of last year that D.R. Horton was going to develop it."
Representatives for D.R. Horton did not immediately return a request for comment.
The letter notes Ascension Properties has various projects pending before the Livingston Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, and that “general perceived animosities toward D.R. Horton” have led some residents to oppose the local developer’s permits.
Ascension Properties stands to lose millions of dollars if the company does not receive the permits for those projects, the letter says.
Ingram says he has developed numerous subdivisions and hundreds of lots since 1989.
D.R. Horton has faced multiple lawsuits in the state — most recently a proposed class action lawsuit that claims homes constructed by the builder cannot withstand Louisiana humidity. Another lawsuit alleges the developer built up new homes in a neighborhood in a way that pushed water onto existing houses.