Legislation that would grant new trials for about 1,500 Louisiana inmates convicted years ago by non-unanimous juries was temporarily shelved Thursday by its author, who wants the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in before the Legislature moves forward.
But after an emotional hearing that featured testimony from those devastated by the Jim Crow-era system, the head of the Legislative Black Caucus, State Rep. Ted James, said there’s no time to wait – and is exploring ways to reassign it to the committee he chairs.
“Way too often we wait for the Supreme Court to tell us what to do,” said James, a Baton Rouge Democrat. “I think its important for us to get it done.”
State Rep. Randall Gaines, D-LaPlace, the sponsor of House Bill 346, which stalled in the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, said he didn’t want to advance the bill because a forthcoming decision from the Supreme Court could render it unconstitutional.
“That is inaccurate,” said Jamila Johnson of the New Orleans-based Promise of Justice Initiative, which has led the challenge to split verdicts in Louisiana. “There is no ruling that the Supreme Court could make that could make this proposed statute unconstitutional.”
Johnson said she was disappointed that Gaines voluntary chose to defer the measure, which would allow some 1,500 inmates convicted under split-jury verdicts to apply for parole or undergo a new trial.
“It’s disappointing because Louisiana should be past the point in its history where it has to wait for the federal government to tell it to fix a Jim Crow law,” Johnson said following the deferral.
The Supreme Court last year outlawed split jury verdicts in Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states to allow them, in a 6-3 vote.
The origins of the Louisiana law in 19th century White supremacy took center stage in that debate, along with the law's discriminatory impact on Black defendants and jurors into the 21st century, as an exhaustive analysis by this newspaper found in 2018.
But neither the ban on split verdicts by Louisiana voters later that year, nor the high court’s ruling in the case of Evangelisto Ramos last year, spelled relief for inmates who have exhausted their appeals – a process that can run a few years.
The high court will decide the retroactivity question within the next few weeks, though, in the case of Thedrick Edwards, who was convicted by a split jury of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and five counts of armed robbery from a 2006 crime spree in Baton Rouge.
During oral arguments in Edwards’ case, some of the same six justices who favored the ban on split juries cast doubt on the rationale for turning back the clock, and some legal scholars predict the court will leave the older convictions intact. HB346 would render such a decision moot.
On Thursday, Bernette Joshua Johnson, the former chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court, said that if lawmakers want people to respect the rule of law, they need to “address legally sanctioned racism in our criminal justice system.”
She urged the committee not to reject retroactive relief “out of the fear that we will produce a tsunami of litigation.”
The powerful Louisiana District Attorneys Association didn’t lodge a formal objection at Thursday’s hearing, but the organization’s executive director Loren Lampert has said the state should wait for the Supreme Court to issue its ruling.
Lampert has said he supports the discretion of DAs to make individual decisions on the cases but argued that retrying some, including homicides in more than half of them, will be impractical.
Jamila Johnson said that righting the wrongs of the Jim Crow era law will absolutely require work, but that if each of the roughly 1,500 convictions were reversed, the number of criminal cases in Louisiana would increase by less than 2 percent.
“There’s no question that the men and women who are in prisons in Louisiana with non-unanimous jury verdicts are there with an unconstitutional conviction,” Johnson said.
Bernette Johnson said that “for lawyers, judges and legislators, it’s always difficult to admit error, but it is never too late to do the right thing and with regard to these 1500 who are languishing in prison they deserve better.”
Jermaine Hudson was, until recently, one of those prisoners. He spent more than half of his 42 years locked up on a non-unanimous jury conviction for armed robbery. The day after his conviction was vacated in March, his accuser admitted to fabricating the accusation.
“I’m quite sure you have more guys like myself who are actually innocent,” said Hudson, who spent 22 behind bars. “I want the same people to have the same chance to come home like I have had.”
Melanie Schiller-Seidel said under the legislation, the man who raped her as a child would be granted a new trial, given that he was convicted to a life sentence under a split-jury.
Still, she said that even though she knows “without a shred of doubt that his verdict and sentencing was just,” the concept that the state can sentence someone to life imprisonment without a unanimous verdict is deplorable.
“The possibility of him getting out of prison absolutely paralyzes me and would be trading his life sentence for mine, regardless of that I can’t in good conscience teach my sons that we support the rule of law only when it doesn’t potentially hurt us,” Schiller-Seidel said.
Following the testimony, state Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, after the testimony said, "I learned more today than I probably have, I don't know, a year."
State Rep. Chuck Owens, R-Rosepine, said DAs and judges in his region had voiced concerns that the legislation would clog up the courts. Still, he said its the state's responsibility to make things right.
"I don't care if we have to sell GARVEE bonds or have bakes sales. If there are people in jail that don't need to be in jail, it's got to be identified and we as a state have to sort this out," Owens said. "The God that I know says that he hates uneven scales, and that’s what I’m operating on."