An East Baton Rouge judge on Wednesday barred Iberville and Ascension parishes from deploying water-filled fabric dams along the southern bank of Bayou Manchac.
The order came in response to an emergency petition city-parish officials filed earlier Wednesday seeking to halt installation of the temporary flood protection structures, known as AquaDams.
Even before the petition was filed, Iberville Parish had begun installing the dams Monday along Manchac Road and continued that work Tuesday; some were already up by midday.
Parish President Mitch Ourso said he was putting up the dams to prevent high water in Bayou Manchac from spilling over the road and threatening homes in the Spanish Lake area.
Earlier on Wednesday, responding to threatened litigation over the dams from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Ourso said he would go to jail before he took them down.
Heavy rains earlier this week in the Baton Rouge area have swollen local waterways and pushed up water in Manchac, the dividing line among the three parishes, with East Baton Rouge to the north and the other two on the south side.
Forecasters have warned the backwater flooding is slowing drainage in the Manchac area and another hard period of rain could cause more flooding.
Though named in the order, Ascension officials have not said they planned to install the dams on their side of Manchac but were planning to bring in portable pumps to divert high water from the Bluff Swamp into Manchac to protect nearby homes.
The order doesn't appear to bar the use of the pumps.
Judge William Morvant granted the emergency order to the city-parish at 2:50 p.m., about 40 minutes before the presidents of Ascension, Iberville and East Baton Rouge parishes were expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards about the dispute over flooding control measures in the Manchac area.
The emergency ruling, known as a temporary restraining order only lasts up to 10 days and was needed without advance notice to Iberville or Ascension or a hearing, city-parish lawyers said, because of the "imminent threat of harm to life and prperty created by deployment and inflation of the" dams.
Parish officials have said they feared the dams would worsen flooding in portions of East Baton Rouge along Manchac.
It wasn't immediately clear how an order preventing the deployment of the dams would affect structures that were already deployed before the order had been issued.
Morvant has ordered a hearing for 1:30 p.m. May 24 on whether he should issue a more extensive order barring use of the dams.
