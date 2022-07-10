A 6-year-old boy is doing well after an alligator bit him in the ankle near a sandbar in Lake Maurepas in Livingston Parish, his mother said Sunday.
The mom, Tiffany Cressionnie, and her husband, Brett Cressionnie, had taken a family outing to the sandbar about noon Sunday, something the family has done regularly in the past, Tiffany Cressionnie said.
The family lives in Killian on Lake Maurepas, she said.
Brett Cressionnie had put down a water mat, a type of floating water trampoline, in about 3 to 4 feet of water off the sandbar, and children were playing on it, when 6-year-old Gavin cried out that he had been bitten, his mother said.
"My husband picked him up and it wasn't until then that I saw the gator coming towards my husband," she said.
"We're always looking and we didn't see anything at all. But the alligator was above the water at that point," she said.
The alligator was about 4 feet long, she said.
"We got everybody back on the boat and made the 911 call, so we could have a response team at the first land location," Tiffany Cressionnie said.
That was a landing at a nearby restaurant on the water, she said.
Emergency medical workers with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 checked out the 6-year-old's medical condition before the family brought their son to the hospital, Tiffany Cressionnie said.
"I think the alligators have always been there, but the water levels are low and people are feeding them," she said.
Gavin, she said, "is doing well. He's fine."