Two Assumption Parish men who stole checks from the mail and electronically deposited them into their own account have been arrested on bank fraud and several other counts after months of escaping authorities' grasp, sheriff's deputies said Monday.
Victims of the fraud often would not find out until after they realized the stolen funds hadn't reached the intended recipient, deputies said.
Deputies began receiving complaints in June from residents in the Plattenville and Paincourtville areas of northern Assumption.
But detectives hadn't been able to find out who was stealing the checks until one of the alleged thieves attempted earlier this month to cash a check from the same business two times in two days, deputies said.
"With the assistance from the bank and the assistance from the merchant, we were able to put it together that that's who it was," said Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman.
The two accused thieves, Calvin Toby LeBlanc and Kelly Don Papineau, both 40 and from the Plattenville area, tried many different schemes, some that worked and some that didn't, Cavalier added.
"But the most popular one that they tried would put cash in their pockets," Cavalier said.
Following another round of thefts, deputies served a search warrant on the accused thieves' home in the 200 block of Heriard Street on Friday.
LeBlanc and Papineau were arrested. Deputies said they also found drugs in the home.
LeBlanc was booked on five counts each of identity theft, illegal transmission of monetary funds and bank fraud; four counts of monetary instrument abuse and forgery; and single counts of felony theft, access device fraud and possession of methamphetamine, deputies said.
Papineau was booked three counts of bank fraud; two counts of identity theft and illegal transmission of monetary funds; and single counts of felony theft, issuing worthless checks, forgery, monetary instrument abuse and possession of methamphetamine, deputies said.
LeBlanc remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville Monday with bail of $150,000. Papineau remained in parish jail with bail of $145,000, deputies said.
Cavalier said the men could have more victims who just don't know yet about the thefts.
The Sheriff’s Office has encouraged anyone who thinks he or she may have been victimized to call detectives at (985) 369-2912 or (985) 526-1627 immediately.