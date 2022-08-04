The volley of gunfire that killed her son was so loud, and persisted for so long, that Denese Hawkins had to rush inside and shut the door so the 911 operator could hear her pleas for help.
Hawkins was inside her house near Baton Rouge’s Dixie neighborhood just before midnight Sunday when her nephew ran in to tell her an argument had broken out on the street involving her son, Albert Hawkins. As she stepped outside to check on him, the shooter unleashed a spray of bullets, striking Albert and two bystanders and sending all three to local hospitals.
A Baton Rouge police spokesman said the bystanders — one, a relative of Albert's and the other a friend — were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
But Albert, a 21-year-old who had studied cooking and worked as a custodian at a local hospital, was pronounced dead on arrival — the latest victim of what, for residents who experience it, has come to feel like incessant gun violence in Baton Rouge.
“He was a loving son, my only child,” Hawkins said Monday, encircled by more than a dozen relatives, friends and community organizers outside her home. They gathered less than 24 hours after Albert’s slaying, near the place he died — under the house’s carport, which offered a measure of shelter from a summer deluge unleashed by the iron-gray sky.
“I just want God to change this world,” she said, her voice breaking. “Get us back to loving each other.”
The scene has repeated time and again in Louisiana's capital in the past two years as communities weary from months of raging violence seek solutions. Killings mounted in 2020 before exploding in 2021, a pattern replicated nationwide as communities grappled with a rollercoaster of COVID-19 cases, economic upheaval and an expanding pandemic death toll.
Recent casualties include a 3-year-old who had started preschool days before a stray bullet crashed through his window and killed him in his sleep; a young father-to-be who was shot in the back by an assailant after checking his mail; and an 18-year-old McKinley High student killed amid an altercation.
Hawkins’ death on Bradley Street, a short block near North Foster Drive in part of the city reeling from decades of disinvestment and poverty, counted the 61st homicide of 2022 in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Advocate records. The figure marked a substantial dip from last year’s 87 killings in the same period.
But that number still puts 2022 on pace to end as the parish’s second-deadliest year on record. And statistical improvements come as little consolation to family of those who are slain.
Denese Hawkins, 41, said her son faced hardship throughout his life. Albert’s father was behind bars for much of his adolescence, she said, and many relatives on his father’s side of the family died in recent years.
After attending Port Allen High School, Albert spent time in Oklahoma studying cooking and nursing; but health struggles eventually forced him home to Baton Rouge.
Through it all, he was hardworking and kind, his mother said — someone who loved his job at the hospital because of the small moments of connection he could foster with patients. He had recently come out as gay.
“I was so glad that my son lived his life truthfully. He didn’t care what anybody thought,” Denese said.
When her nephew told her that the group was arguing on Sunday night, Denese hurried outside to check on Albert. She only got halfway down the driveway before gunfire shattered the night. She ducked and immediately called 911. But the operator couldn’t hear her over the deafening pop-pop-pop of gunfire, so she ran back inside as the bullets flew.
Police have not named a suspect in the shooting. But they confirmed Denese Hawkins’ account that it stemmed from some kind of disagreement — a dynamic that, while hard to quantify, has been cited by law enforcement as the cause of numerous recent killings.
That’s due to a simple reason, law enforcement experts say: Since the pandemic, minor altercations have seemed to escalate more quickly into gunfire.
Of 53 firearm slayings in East Baton Rouge this year, police identified “altercations” or “arguments” as causes in at least 18, Advocate records show.
“You have a dynamic where living conditions have changed in such a way that what had been small altercations, now when someone is carrying a gun, that small altercation results in a shooting and sometimes a homicide,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit that studies law enforcement policy.
In contrast to the person who unleashed the volley of bullets at her son, Denese Hawkins said Albert was someone who sought to avoid confrontation — a kind person who wanted to treat others right.
“He just wanted to be loved,” she said. “He lost his daddy before he even really came into this world. He lost all his family on his daddy’s side. And he just showed love, even though he was in so much pain.”