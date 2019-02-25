VACHERIE — A Baton Rouge man died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash in St. James Parish, State Police said.
Christopher Turner Jr., 21, died in the wreck that happened shortly before 5:30 a.m., State Police spokesman Trooper Jesse LaGrange said.
Turner had been traveling west on La. 3213 in a 2014 Chrevrolet Malibu and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with La. 3127, LaGrange said in a statement.
Turner failed to yield as he was turning left on to La. 3127, LaGrange said, and was struck by northbound 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Michael Steib, 58, of Hahnville.
Turner was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office, LaGrange said, while Steib suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but standard toxicology tests are pending on both drivers, State Police said.