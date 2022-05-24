A popular Livingston Parish watersports company no longer plans to open this year after facing a slew of legal issues.

"New rules being enforced on the river and other complications have made it impossible for us to operate this year," Tiki Tubing, LLC, said on its website Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes just days after co-owner Patricia Dianne Fore, 58, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on sexual battery allegations.

Her husband and business partner John Cooper Fore, 66, had been booked days prior on a count of sexual battery after officials received a complaint involving a juvenile victim, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The company also faces a lawsuit from the family of 53-year-old Keith Hilliard, who drowned while floating on an inner tube down the Amite last summer.

Prior to Hilliard's death, there have been nine tubing drownings on the Amite River since 2009.

