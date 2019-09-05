DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish government has adopted tougher new limits on the use of dirt to raise homes that builders say will raise the cost of new construction but advocates say will reduce flood risk in the future.
The new rules arose out of an administrative revision committee with five council members that met in secret to develop the revised requirements after Parish President Kenny Matassa had vetoed an earlier version that the Parish Council adopted in May but builders criticized.
The upshot of the across-the-board changes is that in the lowest parts of the parish that are most at risk for flooding, builders may not be able to use dirt fill entirely to elevate new homes and other buildings to avoid flooding.
They would need to use a combination of dirt and pier-and-beam or chain-wall construction to meet federally inspired elevation rules in Ascension, where more than 70% of the land is in areas the federal government deems at high risk for flooding.
The new rules will also require the private owners of new neighborhood and commercial detention ponds -- key flood mitigation features in projects that use dirt fill -- to undergo five-year inspections and make necessary maintenance or potentially face fines. Typically, in subdivisions, homeowner's associations are left responsibility for the ponds after developers finish construction, not the parish.
The amendments come after the August 2016 flood led to renewed criticisms that the parish's practices with dirt fill were worsening the flooding of older, lower homes and as Parish Council elections approach this fall in which drainage and other infrastructure impacts from growth have become major issues.
"I'm glad that that passed, but there are some more needs. I guess one step at at a time," Cindy Steyer, 61, a Prairieville resident who flooded in 2016 and was initially opposed to the plan, said after the Parish Council adopted the new requirements Thursday night.
In some of the broad strokes, the new rules are similar to the vetoed ordinance from May.
The changes limit the amount of dirt "fill" to 3 feet deep across the parish and also set the minimum height of the bottom floor of new homes and other buildings so that they must now be 1 foot higher than what was currently mandated in Ascension.
The old rules require homes to be built 1 foot above the projected height of the 100-year flood, what's known as the base flood elevation. The new rules push that minimum requirement to 2 feet. A 100-year flood has a 1% chance of happening in any given year.
What that means is in the lowest areas, builders will have to find a way to elevate homes higher than they had to before, but, in the lowest areas, won't be able to reach that new height completely with dirt.
Also, even with the new across-the-board limits on fill, builders must completely mitigate the impact of dirt fill they do use inside the 100-year floodplain, which the federal government has defined as the area at high risk for flooding. Homes in the floodplain with a mortgage must have flood insurance.
The previously existing rules and the vetoed attempt to revise those rules in May had left exemptions from fill mitigation on smaller lots. The new rules eliminate those exemptions.
Kimberly Koehl, an engineer with GSA Consulting Engineers, which was hired to help the committee, said language clarifications and the elimination of those exemptions were some of the biggest changes from the vetoed ordinance.
"It's a lot easier to read, and it's applied evenly from individual lots to subdivisions," Koehl said.
The rules will also require more consideration and spacing for ditches, waterways and neighboring properties when fill is used to elevate land.
The new rules also got rid of language that would have extended mitigation requirements across areas at lower risk for flooding, in part, because those areas have not been defined by the federal government in Ascension. Builders objected heavily to that requirement in the failed May ordinance.
The Parish Council adopted the changes unanimously Thursday in Donaldsonville but some council members and others who were barred from attending rules committee meetings aired displeasure with the closed-door group. A sixth council member on the committee would have constituted a quorum and required open meetings.
Councilman Daniel "Doc" Satterlee claimed the committee's meetings were illegal and said he would like a legal opinion to examine that question. He said the parish's lawyers have said it is legal because the committee is administrative.
"The result we adopted tonight is a good document, and yet I still have concerns about fact that we had a committee that didn't meet in the open and then came up with this. We are supposed to be a deliberative democracy that operates in the light," added Councilman Bill Dawson.
He said he was worried the council would be setting a precedent for the future.
In fact, after considerable debate Thursday, the council left unresolved whether and how to apply the new inspection and maintenance requirements on existing detention ponds but set a 120-day deadline for the administration to come up with answers.
Matassa told the council the revision committee had discussed the issue previously but realized that was "such a big animal" that it had to be dealt with separately and he promised the issue would be.
Besides elected officials, groups on various sides of the fill issue also said they were cut out of the process, including builders and advocates for the Lake Pontchartrain Basin.
Nathan Spicer, a builder who has said pier-and-beam construction would increase the cost of homes by more than $20,000 each, said his industry was invited to only one meeting but never got to return invite.
"We have reached out numerous times to various stakeholders, specifically the engineers drafting this ordinance, for answers, but have received little to no response," Spicer wrote in an email late last month. "Like our fellow residents, we have been left largely out of the conversation."
Speaking before the council Thursday night, Spicer didn't raise those concerns again but said that he hoped one day the parish would have the money to do the technical work to see if the new fill limits are scientifically supported. But he also acknowledged the parish had to act and start somewhere.
Polly Glover, a Prairieville resident who lives along Bayou Manchac and serves on the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana's board of directors, said the parish didn't respond to hers and others requests to include the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. The New Orleans-area environmental group looks out for the health of the basin that includes Lake Maurepas and part of Ascension.
"It's easier for me to go down the Legislature and lobby for coastal restoration funds than it is deal with this parish. That's a pretty pathetic situation," Glover said in an interview.