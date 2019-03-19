GONZALES — Sheriff's deputies arrested a longtime Ascension Parish public works employee Monday after a government internal audit uncovered approximately $2,800 in personal charges on a government credit card, authorities said.
Sheldon Sheppard, 52, was booked Monday on a theft count and was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest, interim Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Tuesday.
The sheriff's Financial Crimes Unit began investigating March 12 after Parish President Kenny Matassa turned over an internal audit from the parish Finance Department, Webre said.
The audit showed Sheppard had been using his parish fuel card for personal vehicle since August 2018, the sheriff said.
Sheppard, of White Castle, had worked for parish government for 11 years, Webre said.
Martin McConnell, parish government spokesman, said the parish terminated Sheppard.
"Beyond that, we have no comment about personnel matters," McConnell added Tuesday.