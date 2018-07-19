GONZALES — After nearly a year of public debate, it appears Ascension Parish voters won't get to decide this December whether to keep its elected parish president-council government or try a new parish council-appointed manager.
The Parish Council, in a 3-7 vote Thursday, rejected placing a series of amendments to the home rule charter on the Dec. 8 ballot, likely opening the field for the parish president election in the fall of 2019.
A special home rule charter committee had passed along proposed amendments after the group A Better Ascension last year unveiled the concept of the parish manager rather than a parish president.
The months-long debate on changing the parish’s governing constitution saw an unusual alignment of interests: Parish President Kenny Matassa, some of his fiercest critics and Clint Cointment, his 2015 election opponent and likely a 2019 candidate, lined up against the proposal.
Local business people, including Eatel Corp. CEO John Scanlan, backed the plan. A Better Ascension, which Scanlan backed, also went public with its plan as Matassa battled bribery allegations that last week resulted in an acquittal.
On Thursday, proponents argued that letting voters decide for themselves on the charter amendments is the best expression of the democratic principles espoused by the nation’s founders, not keeping people from voting on the amendments.
“I don’t think that’s exactly what the guys who met in Philadelphia back in the day had in mind,” said Marty Martin, a parish resident and A Better Ascension backer.
Critics argued, however, the changes would take away people’s right to elect their parish leader, questioned how deeply the charter committee vetted the proposal and attacked the motives, funding and transparency of A Better Ascension, a nonprofit whose donors are not public.
While the charter committee ultimately called for its own changes to the charter, key provisions, including the end of an elected parish president in favor of a degreed, professional manager, were sparked by A Better Ascension.
Councilman Todd Lambert said he believes the committee majority was too focused on recommending a new form of government, adding that having a committee with that kind of focus is not why he agreed to create the group.
“And I’m kind of upset with that,” Lambert said.
Only council members Teri Casso, Bill Dawson and Aaron Lawler supported the measure Thursday. Councilman Dempsey Lambert was absent.
After the vote, Scanlan, who appealed to the council to allow the public to decide, said council members caved to political pressure. He said they didn’t account for residents his group’s polling says didn’t want to speak at council meetings but did want a vote.
“It’s sad day when they don’t listen and don’t recognize the representation in this community,” he said.
Matassa said Ascension went through the creation of its home rule charter in the 1990s to get away from the old police jury form of government, in which narrow majorities could rule the day and which this proposal would have mirrored.
He said the current form of government balances power, for instance, giving the parish president a veto that can’t be overridden without at least a super-majority on the council.
“This is the best form government,” Matassa said.
Prairieville resident Mike Latiolais, a regular at the charter committee’s weeks of meetings this spring and a critic of A Better Ascension, was happy the amendments failed.
“Relief,” Latiolais said.
Councilman Lawler acknowledged there might still be a possibility to resurrect the amendments in time for a Dec. 8 vote but Thursday’s vote might as well have killed them.
“I’m fine with that,” he said.