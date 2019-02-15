Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome kicks off the city-parish's Geaux Get Healthy Program Saturday with a little fun for the kids and a lot of informational sessions for the adults looking to lead healthier lives and build a stronger community.

The Geaux Get Healthy festivities, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, includes BREC's traveling recreation program (BREC on the Geaux), bounce houses, free food, fresh produce for sale and registration opportunities for the city-parish initiative.

"Through the Geaux Get Healthy program, we are able to work with communities to help address some of the challenges that exist in dis-invested communities," Broome said in a news release. "Through public/private partnerships, we are bringing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, education, and a community of support to keep our community connected to healthy choices."

$2M grant will target availability of affordable fresh food in Baton Rouge's underserved neighborhoods Ambitious efforts to bring affordable healthy food options in some of Baton Rouge’s underserved communities could finally come to fruition wit…

It was announced in October the city-parish was awarded nearly $2 million in grants to implement healthier-living initiatives in some of the parish's undeserved communities. City-parish officials previously said the donations from the Humana Foundation and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation would help establish community gardens, a mobile market and a few grocery stores in the 70805, 70807 and 70802 ZIP code areas - neighborhoods Broome said have the highest rates of food insecurity and health disparities.

On Saturday, Assisi House and MetroMorphosis will also lead the first community conversation regarding the development of a city-parish plot of land adjacent to the Charles R. Kelly Community Center to gain input on how best to design and construct walking paths connecting the community center to BREC's Longfellow Park.

Approximately $20,000 of grant funds has been allocated to the project, according to the news release.