The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer thousands of dollars in incentives for new hires beginning next year, the latest of the city-parish's efforts to provide increased pay to police officers amid a staffing shortage at BRPD.
New hires that have already received training and remain with the department for one year after completing the 2023 police academy will receive $15,000, according to the Wednesday announcement by BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. New hires who haven't received training before and remain with the department for a year after completing the police academy will receive $10,000.
“The purpose of this recruitment and retention incentive pay is to attract qualified new police officers and current post-certified officers to bolster our ranks at the Baton Rouge Police Department," Broome wrote in a statement. “This proposal will add even more resources to our public safety efforts.”
The pay incentive will be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars that have already been appropriated to BRPD by the Metro Council.
Metro Council has approved multiple pay increases for BRPD officers totaling 13% since the beginning of last year. The latest approval of a 7% raise came in August.
Baton Rouge police have a high vacancy rate as the city continues to deal with a wave of homicides that began in 2020, but pay for officers is still some of the lowest in the metro area.