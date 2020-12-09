The Krewe of Denham Springs has cancelled its Mardi Gras celebrations as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the region, the group announced Wednesday morning.
The cancellation includes the annual ball, scheduled for Jan. 21, and parade, scheduled for Feb. 6.
"Through careful consideration in the uptick in coronavirus and in observance of social distancing regulations, the Krewe of Denham Springs has elected to cancel its 2021 Mardi Gras season," the group said in a statement.
Krewes and cities across the state have announced Mardi Gras cancellations in recent weeks amid the spike in cases.
Livingston Parish reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the state.
"The feelings of the group is that we wanted to proceed, but we didn't see any path that we could keep going," said Ally Parker, the publicity chair for the group.
The 2021 cancellation is the first time in 41 years that the Krewe of Denham Springs has cancelled its Mardi Gras celebrations, Parker said.
"Even during the flood year in 2016 we were able to come through with a ball and a parade," she said.