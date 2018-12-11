This combination photo provided by Time Magazine shows their four covers for the "Person of the Year," announced Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The covers show Jamal Khashoggi, top left, members of the Capital Gazette newspaper, of Annapolis, Md., top right, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, bottom left, and Maria Ressa. The covers, which Time called the "guardians and the war on truth," were selected "for taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts that are central to civil discourse, for speaking up and speaking out." (Time Magazine via AP)