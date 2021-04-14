The urban greenspace connecting some of downtown’s most well-known buildings now bears the name of the man who first imagined and brought the project to fruition.
Following a brief ceremony and a vote by the Metro Council on Wednesday afternoon, City Hall Plaza was renamed to the Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, honoring the former executive director of the Downtown Development District who died last month at the age of 65 from COVID-19.
“I can’t think of a more fitting space to be named after him,” Rhorer’s son, Davis Rhorer Jr., told the council. “It recognizes a vision he had to connect all of our civic, cultural and governmental institutions together into one common core where everyone can come together.”
Rhorer died March 8, a month after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome submitted an emergency item on the Metro Council’s Wednesday meeting agenda, noting Rhorer was “instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Baton Rouge.”
The resolution, which was passed unanimously by the council, renames the greenspace that runs in front of City Hall, the old State Capitol, River Center Library and the Crest Stage in honor of Rhorer.
The greenspace now named after Rhorer opened in 2018 after a year of construction.
“He worked tirelessly to fund, design and implement this area for our residents, and it is an area within our city in which he took great pride,” Broome said in remarks during the ceremony. “Davis S. Rhorer plaza will stand as a long-lasting testimony to the legacy he left in downtown Baton Rouge.”
Broome’s remarks were followed by a 4-minute video reflecting on Rhorer’s career and the many downtown revitalization projects he spearheaded at DDD. Several of Rhorer’s immediate family members attended the ceremony.
After working with the city-parish Planning Commission and the Division of Community and Economic Development, Rhorer was named head of the Downtown Development District 34 years ago. Until his death, he was its only director.
During Rhorer’s three decades at the Downtown Development District, he earned the moniker “godfather of downtown" from city-parish leaders for his work to attract more than $2.2 billion in investments to downtown Baton Rouge. Roughly $1.4 billion of that money was private spending and $818 million in public funds.
Rhorer had a hand in other notable downtown projects, including the $30 million expansion of the Baton Rouge River Center, the establishment of the Shaw Center for the Arts, and the development and the funding and implementation of the biking and walking trail on the levee which connects Downtown to Louisiana State University, according to the Downtown Development District.
The Downtown Development District credits Rhorer with bringing “thousands of new residents” to downtown Baton Rouge through his decades of work.