Mid City Gras will still celebrate Carnival in 2021, but the parade-goers will be the ones on wheels.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mid City Gras will hold a reverse parade on Feb. 7, the organization announced Monday. Instead of floats parading down North Boulevard, krewes will decorate their homes to match the theme of 2021, MASKparade. A map listing the participating krewes will be available at midcitygras.org so people will be able to drive around Mid City and look at the decorations. Signs will also be provided.

“We thought this would a safe and responsible way to celebrate a holiday that is part of the fabric of Louisiana culture,” said Twanda Lewis, Mid City Gras president. “We want to inspire creativity and uplift the community during a difficult time.”

Krewes can sign up to participate in this year’s reverse parade at midcitygras.org, beginning Tuesday. There is a $15 registration fee per household, and participants will have an option of making a $10 donation to benefit Mid City charities.

Judges will evaluate the best decorations and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Those prizes will include gift cards from Mid City businesses and hand-crafted trophies.

“This has been a tough, sad few months for everyone,” said Nathan Ryan, head of the Mid City Gras Irreverence Committee. “We want people to enjoy our reverse parade and hopefully, we can come back strong with a full Mid City Gras in 2022.”

Reverse parade details will be announced in January.