The Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish stormwater systems were combined into a public utility district Wednesday evening, the first step toward the Metro Council considering a stormwater fee to fund maintenance for the parish’s drainage infrastructure.
The 9-1 approval, with Councilwoman Jennifer Racca deferring, came after a lengthy discussion where city-parish officials pleaded with council members to approve the item or risk opening the city-parish to enforcement action by state and federal regulators.
The debate also led to the public getting its first look at how much that fee, which does not have to be approved by voters, might be. Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said the administration is considering setting it at $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property.
Multiple council members voiced hesitation on approving the utility district without further community input and without more discussion about a fee.
Councilman Dwight Hudson asked to defer the item until the end of October when the utility fee is expected to be presented to the council and was the only vote against the item’s approval.
“If it needs to be done so quickly, why has it not been brought before the public?” Hudson said.
Parish Attorney Andy Dotson and Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill alluded to enforcement action surrounding the city-parish’s federal permit that allows it to discharge stormwater into local waterways — known as an MS4. That potential action is shrouded by a gag order that could lead to negative consequences for the city-parish if steps to improve the stormwater system aren’t taken quickly, Hill said.
“We’ve been under an audit process with our regulatory agencies for some time,” Hill said. “That has led us to this point where we are at now.”
The city-parish currently is facing action from the U.S. Justice Department over violations of its stormwater discharge permit, with the two parties in the midst of negotiating a settlement. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality have regularly tagged the city-parish for rainwater carrying pollutants into local bodies of water.
The action by the Justice Department could lead to a consent decree, experts have said.
Greater funding for management of the stormwater system could help prevent those pollutants from entering parish waterways and bring the city-parish back into compliance with federal law.
Even if the utility fee isn’t approved by the council, Hill said, the approval of the utility district on its own demonstrates to regulators that the city-parish is attempting to fix its stormwater system issues.
The utility district is tied to the city-parish’s stormwater division within the Department of Environmental Services, which was created last year when the council approved $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the division for 2022. The division is made up of administrative roles, engineering, maintenance and a regulatory branch. More than $10 million of the division’s budget goes to various projects such as improvements to the stormwater management system, canal repairs and pipe cleaning, according to the city-parish budget.
The stormwater division is only funded through the end of the year, leaving the city-parish in search of a dedicated source of funding for future years. City-parish officials first floated a utility fee as that source of funding late last year during budget discussions.
Approval of that fee won’t come before the council until a utility development study by Black & Veatch Management Consulting is presented to the public. That $200,000 study will include proposals for the fee and cost estimates for operating the stormwater division, which may need as much as $40 million annually, officials said.
The Louisiana Legislature passed a bill during this year’s session that allows municipalities to charge utility fees that fund stormwater management programs for litter abatement and flood prevention.
The work of the stormwater division and the utility will center around maintenance, inspections and enforcement within the parish’s stormwater system.
The city-parish has been using $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to catch up on years of deferred drainage maintenance.
With a utility district hopefully tied to a dedicated source of funding from a utility fee, Hill said, the city-parish will then be able to do preventative maintenance to keep the city-parish from falling behind on drainage work in the future.
“Many of the issues we have is because former leaders kicked the can down the road,” Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said. “This is our opportunity to address those issues.”