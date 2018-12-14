The board that oversees Baton Rouge's recreation and parks system has set a meeting for Friday to select a new superintendent following a round of interviews with the four finalists on Wednesday and Thursday.

BREC is looking for a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Carolyn McKnight, who announced in August that she plans to retire when her contract expires in January. She has headed BREC since 2012.

The candidate interviews, which will be held in public, will take place in the board's meeting room at BREC headquarters.

Chris Nunes, the director of parks and recreation for The Woodlands Township in Texas, will appear before the board at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a 3 p.m. interview with former BREC commissioner Carlos Sam, who is currently Superintendent East Feliciana Parish Schools.

Corey Wilson, BREC's chief of management and business services, will also be interviewed on Wednesday around 6 p.m. following the Board of Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting.

The fourth and final public interview is set for 3 p.m. Thursday with Nicholas Williams, director of parks and recreation for the city of Oakland, California.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 9 a.m. Friday, when commissioners are expected to select McKnight's replacement.

Nunes has headed The Woodlands Township parks and recreation system near Houston since 2006. His resume said he oversees 100 full-time employees and 350 part-time staff members across the system’s eight divisions, which boasts a $22.1 million operational budget and $6 million capital improvement budget.

Sam, who has been East Feliciana Parish’s schools superintendent since July 2015, has previous work experience in various roles within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

Wilson has served in BREC’s No. 2 spot under McKnight since 2012, overseeing administrative functions for the city-parish’s park and recreations.

He said in his resume that he played a key role in the system earning national re-accreditation, and was involved in overseeing the implementation of the system’s $95.2 million budget.

Williams has been the director of Oakland California’s parks and recreations system since 2016, assistant superintendent for Minneapolis’ parks and recreation system for three years before that was an operations manager for Atlanta’s Office of Parks from 2007 to 2012.