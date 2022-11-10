The Louisiana Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated because of his death, overturning lower court rulings — and a decades-old precedent a previous Supreme Court had set.
Kenneth Gleason was convicted last year of fatally shooting Donald Smart, 49, as he walked to his overnight shift at Louie's Cafe. To convict him on the first-degree murder charge, the jury found he had also fatally shot Bruce Cofield, 59.
Both victims were Black; Gleason was White. Gleason was also accused of shooting into the home of the only Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard.
A month after his conviction, Gleason was found hanging in his Angola cell. That meant his conviction was officially overturned in the court record, since he could not get the appeals to which he was legally entitled — a doctrine of "abatement ab initio" or "abatement from the beginning."
District Attorney Hillar Moore and others have criticized the doctrine, saying it's outdated and causes suffering for victims. But appeals courts upheld the doctrine, citing precedent from a 1976 state Supreme Court case.
In a Thursday ruling, the high court said: "Finding the doctrine to be obsolete and inconsistent with our positive law, we abandon it."
The court ordered lower courts to enter a notation in the record that said Gleason's presumption of innocence has been removed by the conviction, and was neither affirmed nor reversed on appeal.
