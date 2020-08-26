Livingston Parish school officials announced Wednesday afternoon that schools will remain closed Thursday as Louisiana braces for the impact of Hurricane Laura.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a social media statement Wednesday that school officials are in talks with state and local emergency officials to keep informed on the Category 4 storm's projection and impacts as it makes landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Officials will announce the plans for Friday by Thursday afternoon, Murphy said. Livingston Parish schools have been closed all week as hurricanes Marco and Laura have moved across the area.