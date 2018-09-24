As the floodwaters rose in southern Livingston Parish two years ago, thousands of people watched their homes fill with water. Stephen Garrett instead watched the Cajun Navy riding by in boats and checking on people, because he was safe at home. In fact, he was grilling on the deck.
But six years ago, he wasn’t so lucky. During Hurricane Isaac in 2012, his Maurepas home took on more than a foot of water, forcing him to gut it and rebuild.
The retired insurance claims agent applied for a federal program shortly afterwards that funded 75 percent of the costs associated with elevating his slab home off the ground, which he did.
“It cost us a lot of money. That 25 percent is not cheap. But it’s worth it not to deal with the hassle and aggravation of all the flood water and all the repairs,” Garrett said.
Two years after the August 2016 flood, Livingston Parish officials are imploring more flooded homeowners to consider applying to a federal program that could help them elevate their homes or relocate.
"Every home we can get elevated is one I may not need to shelter or take care of in the next event," said Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The parish is soliciting applications for a program that pays from 75 percent to 100 percent of the cost of an elevation, or the value of the property, depending on the number and severity of floods the home has sustained in the past, said Sarah Allen, grant coordinator for Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The deadline is Oct. 25.
"We just want to get as many people (to apply) as possible," Allen said.
The grant is available for people whose homes FEMA has deemed to be "repetitive losses" or "severe repetitive losses," meaning the owners have filed at least two claims for more than $1,000 over the past decade. Allen said the Federal Emergency Management Agency counts 1,269 homes in Livingston Parish as repetitive or severe repetitive losses.
Allen said the program can help homeowners who want to reduce their chances of flooding again by lifting their homes above the base flood elevation. It can also help people who want to move away from the flood-prone area but have been unable sell their homes that have been devalued by recurring damage.
After the August 2016 flood, the parish was eligible for special hazard mitigation funding from FEMA. Allen said she submitted 90 homes for elevation or acquisition with a total value of $15.4 million. FEMA is evaluating those applications now, she said.
The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program soliciting applications now is open to people nationwide, but Livingston Parish submits an application with a number of homes each year, Allen said. Usually, the parish submits 20 homes, she said. One qualification for this program is that homeowners must have flood insurance at the time they apply. It usually takes about a year from application to determination, she said.
Garrett said he applied for the program after hearing about it in a news report several years ago. He did a little investigating, figured it was feasible and reached out to parish officials, who did some research on his background, financials and how many times the house had flooded.
“They knew which homes were at high risk. I guess this home fell into that category, so we applied and got it approved,” he said.
The process of elevating the home, which was on a slab, lasted around three weeks, he said. First, contractors had to tunnel under the house by hand and push block pilings with steel centers under the foundation.
Then they connected a system of hydraulic hoses and jacked the house up during the course of one day, he said. Once it re-stabilized, he was able to hook the utilities and move in.
“There’s probably 110 piers under the house,” he said. “It reminded me of an ant hill maze, tunnels going everywhere.”
Garrett said neighbors were interested in watching the process, but he hasn’t heard of many who are pursuing the elevation program. He theorizes the 25 percent cost-share keeps some people away.
With the program running now, however, some are eligible for 100 percent funding, Allen said.
Bettie Miley, 76, was eligible for that deal when she applied after the August 2016 flood with her husband. The house they retired to in Killian flooded some eight times over the 25 years they owned it, she said. Even when her house would not take on water, the streets would flood annually, forcing her to stay home until the water receded.
During the 2016 disaster, she and her husband spent four days trapped on the second floor with no power until help arrived, she said.
"We were ready, ready, ready,” she said.
Miley said she believed an elevation would not be feasible for the two-story house. Plus, her neighbors have been moving out, and few homes, even those that are elevated, are selling now in the area.
“The house on the (one) side of me has been torn down, and on the other side is up for sale. The one across the street is up for sale. The properties out there, some of them have been up for sale two to three years, and they’re just not moving,” she said. “People are just not living out there now.”
She said the parish reached out to her about the program, and she learned when she got to the office that she was eligible for 100 percent of the value of her home. That means FEMA paid her the full post-flood value, based on an appraisal. After they moved out, the house was demolished, she said.
Now, she and her husband live in Ponchatoula on a little hill, out of the high-risk flood plain.
“I don’t want to live on the water. I don’t want to be involved with the water anymore,” she said.
For more information about the elevation/acquisition program, contact Livingston Parish Grant Coordinator Sarah Allen at 225-686-3987 or sallen@lpgov.com