LSU will be the first college to have a SONIC location on campus, LSU announced Tuesday.
SONIC will replace the McDonald's that is currently located on the first floor of LSU's Student Union. The new restaurant will open in late 2022.
The traditional drive-in chain will offer counter service for take-away ordering at the LSU location.
Students, faculty and staff communicated to administration that the LSU community wanted more variety in food vendors at the Union, while still having an affordable price point, according to an LSU press release. This led LSU to choose SONIC, which offers numerous breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options.
“We are excited to be partnering with this popular brand in the LSU Student Union, as we do prioritize the constant review of our many offerings to ensure as much choice and variety as possible. We can’t wait to welcome Sonic to LSU,” Assistant Vice President of LSU Auxiliary Services Margot Hsu Carroll said.
