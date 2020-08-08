A 33-year-old Gonzales man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed in Ascension Parish early Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Hwy. 74 at Chester Diez Road.
The victim, Jarrod Miller, was riding his 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on Hwy. 74 while another driver -- 53-year-old Lawrence Furlow of Gonzales -- was driving his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound, state police said. For unknown reasons Furlow didn't yield and made a left turn into Miller's path, hitting Miller's motorcycle head-on.
Miller, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said a toxicology sample was taken from Furlow. The results of that test are pending.
Criminal charges are possible, state police said.