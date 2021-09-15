A survey of trash and plastic pollution in three cities along the Mississippi River found that Baton Rouge loves its beer, candy and fast food. Researchers also found that if the amount of trash detected during a monthlong survey this spring were placed along one typical city block, there'd be 61 pieces of trash on the street.

The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative on Wednesday released data collected by its members and volunteers to illustrate major sources of pollution. MRCTI is a mayor-led effort comprised of 100 mayors from 10 states committed to improving the Mississippi River Corridor. St. Louis, Missouri, and St. Paul, Minnesota, are the other cities involved in the pollution study.

The data is a culmination of research Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in April aimed at reducing the plastic pollution along the river, through the deployment of GPS devices tucked inside of plastic bottles. Those GPS bottles tracked how trash entered the local watersheds in three pilot cities.

+7 How far does trash travel down the Mississippi? Scientists put GPS in plastic bottles to find out A project aimed at reducing plastic pollution along the Mississippi River is deploying new technology in an ancient form: This is not your ave…

"This data helps us substantiate our work going forward; whether that's with the Stormwater Master Plan or whether it envelopes the work we're planning with environmental services regarding liter control," Broome said. "Hopefully it will stimulate the community to be more conscientious about what's going on. We're building a consensus among folks wanting to see us mitigate plastic pollution."

The GPS technology that culled the data had never before been used in the United States. It was similar to research on the Ganges River, which flows through India and Bangladesh, according to previous reports.

"We hope this data will be used for them to take whatever actions they think are best for their cities," said Jenna Jambeck, a professor at the University of Georgia, who was among the coalition of researchers involved with the project. "The maps and information we've put together can help them track liter density across the city — almost like a bit of a heat map."

"They can see what it is? How did it get there? And figure out together what they can do about it," she added.

Aside from the 10 plastic GPS bottles that were divided among the pilot cities, more than 1,300 community participants also helped in the research.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

They were asked to stand on the bank of the river for a minimum of 15 minutes during the day using Debris Tracker, an online application developed for the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative by experts with the United Nations Environment Programme, National Geographic Society and the University of Georgia.

A group of LSU students used the app to document plastic trash recovered from local waterways.

Jambeck said everyone involved surveyed total areas equating to more than 20,000 football fields in all three cities combined.

Overall, the amount of litter tracked in Baton Rouge was a little less than what was found in the two other cities.

According to the report, there were 9,546 pieces of trash along the river in Baton Rouge, 28,540 in St. Louis and 12,997 in St. Paul.

Plastic products made up 82% trash logged along the river in Baton Rouge, followed by metal with 6%, paper at 5% and PPE material at 1%, the report says.

The survey listed which brands' containers were prominent but Broome did not blame them. She said seeing what type of litter is being discarded will help the city-parish target specific areas where recycling bins can be installed to collect plastic bottles and other waste.

The top items recorded in the capital city were beverage bottles, food and candy wrappers, foam fragments and plastic cups. The most-recorded beverage brands found were from Abita, Anheiser-Busch, Bud Light, Budweiser, Corona, Mike's Hard Lemonade and T.W. Samuels.

Raising Cane's, Church's, Popeye's, Rally's and Sonic food wrappings and plastic cups were a few of the top brands discarded in the river. Smoothie King and the Thirst Buster cups sold at many convenience stores were among the high foam cups thrown in and around the river.

"When I saw the top items, one thought was certainly reaching out to the business community to engage them in helping us mitigate these plastics," Broome said.