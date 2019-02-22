DONALDSONVILLE — A portion of the walls and roof rafters on a $2 million fire station being built to replace a smaller, older facility, collapsed Thursday afternoon, and the city and its architect and contractor are in the process of finding out why, Mayor Leroy Sullivan said.

There were no injuries when a portion of a concrete block wall, as well as part of a wooden wall, along with some wooden roof rafters, collapsed about 2 p.m. Thursday, Sullivan said.

"I was in Gonzales when I got the news," the Donaldsonville mayor said. "I don't know if it was a gust of wind or what."

Sullivan said he and other city officials met Friday morning at the fire station site with representatives of Domain Architecture of Baton Rouge and Capitol Construction of Port Allen.

Also on hand was a structural engineer from the architectural firm, as well as a structural engineer brought in by the city, Sullivan said.

"They're trying to determine the cause of the collapse and the plan going forward," the mayor said.

"We want to make sure, from the city's standpoint, that whatever has to be demolished and started over with will be done, so when it's a finished project it's something we're going to be satisfied with," Sullivan said.

The city has planned for the new fire station for 16 years, saving toward the project from a 10-year, 5-mill property tax that voters first approved in 2002, then renewed the first time in 2012.

In March of 2018, voters again renewed the property tax, which brings in about $136,600 annually. Revenues from the tax will repay $1 million in bonds that will complete the funding of the new station.

The groundbreaking for the station, which is being built on Marchand Drive near La. 3089, the main route into Donaldsonville from the Sunshine Bridge, was held in June. The project was then expected to take about 10 months.

Capitol Construction referred a reporter's questions Friday to Domain Architecture. Messages left with the architectural company were unreturned on Friday evening.

The new, 9,500-square-foot fire station will double the number of fire truck bays from three to six, and provide more living quarter space for firefighters.

A conference and training room at the station would serve as a command center during emergencies, if city hall ever became unavailable, Sullivan has said.

The fire station would replace the current station, built in 1960 on Lafourche Street near downtown Donaldsonville.

The department has outgrown the old station, Fire Chief James MacDonald has said, and has to keep some of its equipment offsite, including its newest piece of equipment, a 100-foot-ladder truck.

With a staff of paid and volunteer firefighters, the Donaldsonville Fire Department serves the city, as well as all of Ascension Parish on the west side of the Mississippi River.