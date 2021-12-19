The how, why and to whom the city-parish awards its noncompetitive contracts for professional services has come under scrutiny from members of the Metro Council for various reasons.

The questions are mostly centered around government contracts being perpetually renewed for certain local businesses, and one of the Black members of the council notes the contracts rarely, if ever, go to minority-owed businesses.

It's a discussion prompted recently when the council was presented with two different agreements with Emergent Method, a local management consulting firm for whom Councilman Rowdy Gaudet works.

After approving a $95,000 contract on Dec. 8 for services connected to Emergent Method's work for the city-parish's Information Services, the council deferred a request from the Department of Environmental Services to execute a supplemental agreement not to exceed $100,000 to the department's current contract with the firm.

"I don't personally have an opinion about Emergent Method. As one of the fastest growing companies in the nation, apparently they're doing a good job," said Councilwoman Chauna Banks. "(But) since the previous administration they have received an unprecedented number of contracts, going back to the Kip Holden administration, that weren't non-competitive."

"I don't think Emergent Method is the problem, I think us giving out these contracts, without end, is something we really need to look at," she added.

Emergent Method has been awarded a total of $1.2 million in professional service contracts with the city-parish over the past five years, according to information posted on Open Data BR.

Contracts for professional services can be awarded without having to adhere to the competitive bidding and negotiation stipulations of the state's public bid law.

Banks says she no longer feels comfortable voting on the contracts related to the firm given Gaudet' s reaction to the discussion that was had around it at the Dec. 8 meeting.

Gaudet's employment status with Emergent Method got pulled into the debate after members of the administration informed the council the contracts for Emergent Method were pulled out of the 2022 budget to be voted on separately so that Gaudet could abstain from those decisions.

Including them in the 2022 budget would have prevented Gaudet from voting on the spending plan in its entirety without creating an ethical violation for the councilman, officials claimed.

"Questions about the contract were taken personally by Councilman Gaudet which made all of us uncomfortable," Banks said. "I don't think his vote would have been unethical but I do question him shopping around to different council members, after the fact, questioning them about the contract."

Gaudet said his calls to some of his fellow council members after the Dec. 8 meeting weren't clandestine.

"I wasn't in my feelings. What I approached folks about was basically me saying we have a great working relationship and I would have appreciated a phone call in advance if they had questions about the contracts," he said. "I was going to abstain from the get-go."

Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. has taken issue with the administration not opening door more to minority-owned businesses to pick up the type of lucrative contracts Emergent Method has.

His scrutiny came not long after his praising the administration for allocating $228,000 to establish the Division of Supplier Diversity, tasked solely with increasing the amount of government contracts getting awarded to minority-owned businesses.

"I just want inclusion and diversity. Let's make sure black-owned businesses are getting the same opportunities as others," Dunn said. "When I see Emergent Method on the agenda with another continuation of a no-bid contract, it's more of the same of what has happened over the past five to seven years."

Even in their defense of wanting to continue their agreements with Emergent Method, department heads within the administration acknowledged at the council's Dec. 8 meeting a willingness to increase the competitiveness of government contracts across the board.

"We will respect the wishes of the council in this matter since they are the ultimate deciders," said Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. "This administration is always open to new vendors. They are always welcome to introduce themselves through our Vendor Self Services platform and department heads."

Armstrong also noted the strides Broome has made since commissioning the disparity study in 2019 which showed how small of a percentage small businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans were getting when it comes to government contracts.

"Since then, Mayor Broome has made tremendous progress diversifying contracts, most notably with 35% of MovEBR vendors being women-, minority- or veteran-owned small businesses," Armstrong said. "The administration has accomplished this feat by proactively seeking qualified vendors and developing scopes that meet their market capabilities.

"Mayor Broome’s administration is committed to diversifying City-Parish contractors and vendors for the benefit of lowered costs through increased competition and the equitable investment of public resources in our community," he said.