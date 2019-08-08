People in Baton Rouge have a new way to help homeless men, with the ability to buy and give away $10 tokens that will buy men in those circumstances a night in the local Salvation Army men's shelter, along with dinner and breakfast, and the chance to take a shower and do laundry.

The program, called "Tokens of Hope," is a partnership of Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, which serves high-need Medicaid members, and the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge.

The program first launched with the Salvation Army of New Orleans several months ago.

"It was working so well there, Aetna came to us and asked if we'd like to do this here," said Maj. Donald Tekautz, one of the commanding officers of the Baton Rouge Salvation Army. "We said, 'Absolutely.'"

"Community outreach is a huge part of what we do," Jessica Trepagnier, marketing manager with Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, said.

The tokens can be purchased locally, at $10 apiece, at the Salvation Army at 7361 Airline Highway, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Printed on the tokens is the Salvation Army's address and phone number, (225) 355-4483.

A man needing shelter can present a token there to get a bed and two meals at the Salvation Army's Center of Hope Emergency Shelter, which opened a year ago, replacing its older shelter that has been demolished and removed, Tekautz said.

Most nights, the shelter houses from 55 to 75 men, he said. The shelter has 40 permanent beds but sets up cots, as well. Ten beds are reserved for veterans and 10 for men who have completed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

The first seven nights at the shelter are free for all the men there. Continuing stays are $8 per night, Tekautz said.

The new token program provides shelter funding that's "more true to the cost" of providing the men with beds and meals and is another way people "can help people in our community who are in need," he said.

