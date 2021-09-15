A Baton Rouge man was out on bail Wednesday after his arrest in Assumption Parish a day earlier on allegations he corresponded with a 13-year-old girl on social media and later had sex with her, authorities said.
Assumption sheriff's deputies said they recovered video surveillance footage supporting allegations that Darien Henry, 21, had sex with the teen in Belle Rose.
The video showed the two at the place in Assumption that they had previously discussed on social media as being the meeting spot for the sexual encounter, Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman, said Wednesday
Deputies said they also recovered the social media posts laying out Henry and the girl's discussions and plans for a rendezvous.
A complaint was filed against him Jan. 13, Assumption deputies said.
Henry, 2233 N. Vega Drive, Baton Rouge, turned himself into sheriff's deputies in neighboring Ascension Parish and was taken on Tuesday to Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville.
He was booked on counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of juveniles. He was later released on bail of $300,000, deputies said.