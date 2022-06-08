A recent opinion from the state Attorney General's Office has given Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome the green light to devise an incentive pay plan for the city-parish's first responders, something she says should improve retention rates in the city's police force.
The opinion, released June 1, specifically supports a proposed retention pay plan for the city of New Orleans, where Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration wanted to ensure they weren't violating the Louisiana Constitution, which narrowly defines how and when public funds can be used for bonus pay.
"We were already thinking along those lines and preparing for the same path," Broome said. "We were just waiting on the AG's opinion because we knew New Orleans had already requested it.
"My desire and goal is to make sure we create a path forward to not only sustaining but attracting new officers and others in the first responders sector," Broome said.
Although the city-parish was able to grant two 3% pay bumps over the past year to officers within the Baton Rouge Police Department, the city's officers still remain some of the lowest paid in the region.
And like New Orleans, where violent crime increases coupled with staffing shortages have created a pressure cooker when it comes to public safety, Broome sees incentive pay as another tool to ease the intense day-to-day struggles the city-parish's police, emergency medical technicians and paramedics are dealing with as crime rates soar.
Any plan Broome's administration devises would need Metro Council approval and a feasible funding source depending on how much and when the city-parish intends to issue the incentive pay.
"I believe the council certainly desires this same goal," Broome said. "This will be a little bit different from an ongoing pay raise. When it comes to money and the budget, this is about making sure we're doing things correctly."
While the state's Constitution prohibits the "donation" of public funds that are "gratuitously alienated," the AG's opinion states that public entities must show that bonus pay to employees serve a governmental purpose, isn't gratuitous and the public entity has a "demonstrable, objective and reasonable" expectation of receiving something substantial in return for it.
The AG's office determined that New Orleans' plan met all three prongs, saying, "This office has consistently surmised that where both parties to the arrangement derive some advantage or benefit in return for their performance, it is one of a non-gratuitous nature."
New Orleans' incentive pay plan, according to the AG's Office, involves giving $5,000 the city's police officers, $3,500 for juvenile detention counselors and mechanics, $1,500 or $4,500 for emergency medical technicians and paramedics, all in one-time lump sum payments after they've worked a set number of years.
The employees will have to remain on the city of New Orleans' payroll at least a year after receiving the retention pay. After that, police officers can become eligible for additional $5,000 lump sum payments at the 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-year service marks.
No word yet on whether Broome will mirror that model.
"This is the kind of situation where you want to make sure you cross every T and dot every I," Broome said.