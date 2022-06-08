East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, center, speaks as she and other area officials hold a press conference at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She announced that as part of a State Homeland Security Program, federal grant funds have been allocated to train and equip local emergency response personnel to better prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. She also reminded area residents that they could take advantage of Red Stick Ready Day at the Raising Cane's River Center, Sat., June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for emergency readiness guidance.