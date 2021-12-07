Someone broke a granite bench in half at the Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales last week, and police are investigating.
The park on Irma Boulevard commemorates the efforts of local veterans. Park caretakers say the bench, which weighs between 350 and 400 pounds, was intentionally turned on its side and broken.
The vandalism was reported Saturday. Officers later found surveillance footage showing the incident happened on Dec. 1, according to a police report obtained by The Advocate.
The video showed what appears to be a young male sitting on the park bench and rocking it back and forth until it turned over on its side and broke shortly after 3:45 p.m. Dec. 1.
The video showed the juvenile had tried to do the same with another park bench first but it didn't turn over on its side, so he moved to the second bench, the report noted.
After the second bench was turned on its side and broken, the youth fled the park in an unknown direction, the police report said.
Shelby Ballard, the chairman of Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Association, said Tuesday he doesn't know yet how much it will cost to repair or replace the bench. The volunteer group that he helps lead oversees maintenance of the park next to the parish library.
Ballard said one of the park benches had been previously broken before and repaired.
Gonzales Police Capt. Steven Nethken said police officers are talking with local schools to try to identify the youth.
"They are working it," Nethken said.