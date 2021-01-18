Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said that tackling litter and blight will be a central goal of her second term in office, and she has outlined several new and repackaged initiatives aimed improving the "quality of place" in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The effort largely revolves around reorganizing existing resources across the city's sprawling public works departments and working with law enforcement to make sure rules designed to curtail littering are actually being enforced.
The city-parish last year purchased a third street sweeper, and in the coming months, the vehicles will be deployed in areas with a significant build-up in litter. That targeted plan of attack is a departure from the broad-brush approach in years past, in which the fleet attempted to sweep the entire parish over the course of a year.
To pick up junk and debris reported in public rights-of-way through the 311 call center, the municipality will also have two dump trucks on standby, with built-in cranes.
A lapsed program that robocalls those who illegally place signs in right-of-ways will be revived. It works by having city workers input the phone numbers listed on the signs into a database, which then incessantly calls the perpetrators until they pick up their signs.
Operation Fresh Start will be rebranded as Operation Clean-Up. The quarterly effort, started in 2018, involves a Saturday clean-up in a targeted neighborhood, followed by increased attention over the following week from city-parish crews in clearing trash, cutting grass and filling potholes.
Broome, who laid out the initiatives during her annual "state of the city" address last week, also said the city-parish will sponsor a one-day "blight boot camp" designed to give citizens the tools and knowledge they need to be effective leaders in their communities.
A cohort of 25 "emerging resident leaders" will also be selected as part of a training program. The goal is equip communities with the skills and resources to combat blight and develop their neighborhoods. An online portal with also be created to help connect the public with blight-reduction resources.
Before laying out her plans, Broome read off a letter from a constituent, who wrote, "I ask that we have a cleaner, litter-free city."
On Tuesday, Broome and others in her administration will participate in a webinar focused on combatting blight and litter hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
A spokesperson for Broome, Mark Armstrong, noted that the efforts are a work in progress and will be more fully defined in the coming months.
The initiatives were announced shortly after the official charged with overseeing the parish's litter abatement efforts, maintenance director Kyle Huffstickler, resigned.