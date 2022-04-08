The father of a five-year-old girl who officials said showed signs of "severe bruising and trauma" inflicted before she was pronounced dead at a local hospital now faces a first degree murder allegation, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman said Friday morning.
Documents show Baton Rouge officers got a call shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday from Aaron Hawkins, 23, who told dispatchers his daughter, Summer Hawkins, had accidentally fallen and was unresponsive. First responders rushed the girl to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the documents say.
Police booked Aaron Hawkins Thursday on one count of cruelty to juveniles. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a press release that he would also face a count of first degree murder.
Hospital staff who treated Summer Hawkins told police they observed "severe bruising and trauma" that was "not consistent" with an accidental fall.
Homicide detectives were called to the hospital to investigate after Summer Hawkins was taken there, and a preliminary examination by the East Baton Rouge coroner revealed severe bruising on the child's bottom, upper legs, hips, back and forearms, as well as "minor swelling and bruising" on her left eye and chest.
The coroner described the bruising as "severe" and said it appeared to have been "inflicted upon the victim in a criminally abusive manner."
Autopsy results released Thursday evening listed the girl's official cause of death as a homicide caused by "multiple blunt force injuries."
A witness at the scene later admitted she saw Hawkins hit his daughter with a belt as a form of discipline, telling investigators she felt forced to intervene days earlier during a similar incident in which Hawkins repeatedly hit the girl.
The witness told authorities she considered Hawkins' form of discipline to be "excessive."