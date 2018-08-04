Federal authorities say they found evidence suggesting that a man accused of making threats against House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was planning to put his words into action when they searched the man's upstate New York home.

A new affidavit filed Friday in federal court lists the evidence gathered during the search of Carlos Bayon's home, including ammunition and receipts from firearm purchases as well as books about building explosives — but no guns.

The search was conducted Wednesday, the same day Bayon, 63, was arrested on counts of making threats across state lines. Authorities said the man left menacing voicemails for Scalise, R-Jefferson, and another member of Congress. The second recipient was Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

New York man arrested for leaving threatening voicemails for Scalise and second congressman Federal authorities arrested an upstate New York man accused of leaving menacing voicemails on the office phones of House Majority Whip Steve …

Federal agents recovered about 150 rounds of 7.62 rifle ammunition and 50 rounds of shotgun ammunition from Bayon's home in Grand Island, New York, according to the affidavit. They also found a 2004 receipt for the purchase of an SKS rifle, which authorities described as a high powered assault rifle, and a 1987 receipt for a .38 caliber revolver.

The affidavit also lists 17 book titles "concerning the use of firearms and explosives," including the "CIA field manual for explosives prep," "Middle Eastern Terrorist Bomb Designs," "Disguise techniques" and "Silent But Deadly: homemade silencers."

Gary Loeffert, special agent in charge of the FBI in Buffalo, previously told the Buffalo News that evidence seized from Bayon's home indicated his threats were credible. Prosecutors also told the paper they believe the man's motive could be rooted in the national debate over immigration.

The June 30 voicemails contained both English and Spanish. "You are taking ours, we are taking yours. … We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead," Bayon told the congressmen, according to the affidavit. "Make no mistake, you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente (an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth)."

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader and Rodgers is the party's No. 4 leader.

The threats came one year after an Illinois gunman opened fire at an early morning congressional GOP baseball practice, injuring Scalise and three others before police returned fire and took down the shooter. Authorities have said that James Hodgkinson, 66, was targeting Republican lawmakers.

A spokeswoman for Scalise's office released a statement Thursday in response to Bayon's arrest and declined to comment further on Saturday in response to the new affidavit.

"Scalise is grateful to law enforcement for their actions. He will never forget how their heroism saved his life and those of his colleagues last year," said spokeswoman Lauren Fine. "As he has said before, there is absolutely no place in our political discourse for violent threats."