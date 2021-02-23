NAPOLEONVILLE — An Cleveland, Ohio, man arrived in Assumption Parish Monday to face allegations he used the private social media app Snapchat to try to extort a young Assumption Parish girl into sending him lewd pictures of herself more than two years ago.
After she left the account, he took over her account to use it for child porn and victimize another youth, sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.
Sheriff deputies said Arnold C. McCann, 22, was returned to Napoleonville on a governor's warrant after he had refused to waive extradition following his arrest by Ohio probation officers Oct. 1 on multiple counts out of Assumption.
Originally aimed at spurring a continuous flow of information between users, Snapchat is known for its ephemeral nature, where videos and images only last for a short while before they disappear.
But sheriff's investigators said they were able to recover information purporting to show McCann's alleged activities on the app.
Sheriff's deputies said McCann is a sex offender in Ohio who had previously been convicted of child pornography-related offenses.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said the original juvenile girl complained to deputies in November 2017 that a then-unknown person had compromised her Snapchat account and was trying to extort her to send pictures of herself.
The girl left the social media account dormant but went back to it in March 2020. She found it had been converted by a man later determined to be McCann and he was using it for lewd images of apparent underage females, deputies added.
Information later recovered from the Snapchat account indicated McCann had also zeroed in on a second Assumption girl, deputies said.
McCann, 4197 West 20th Street, No. 104, Cleveland, Ohio, was booked Monday into Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on counts of cyberstalking, computer fraud, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes, identity theft, pornography involving juveniles, deputies said.
McCann remained in jail Tuesday and awaited a bail hearing, deputies said.