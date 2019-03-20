One of the southbound lanes of the intracoastal bridge could be shut for as long as a month after a driver hit and damaged a girder Tuesday night.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett said Wednesday the outside lane of La. 1 southbound was closed just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when a truck hit and damaged the bridge.

Crews assessed the damaged portion of the bridge soon after the collision and found it to be unsafe for traffic.

He said the inside lane of the highway was deemed safe for use, and traffic will continue to flow southbound with the help of law enforcement and traffic aids like a stop light as needed.

“We are treating this as an emergency which means we can get emergency funds and we have a contractor in place already,” he said Wednesday morning.

The notoriously heavy-trafficked stretch of La. 1 that approaches the Mississippi Bridge both north- and southbound in Port Allen already was under construction before this latest delay.

The ongoing work was to reinforce 57 joints to help prolong the life of the almost 60-year-old bridge until there's funding available to construct a new structure.

West Baton Rouge Parish officials met two weeks ago aiming to compromise on a solution for the traffic nightmare headed northbound of the same stretch of highway.

DOTD’s work on dozens of joints mandated six one-inch steel plates to cover holes in the concrete approaching the I-10 bridge, which was causing motorists to slow sometimes to a stop as they crossed the plates.

The backups stretched miles and meant hours of delays for some drivers, a frustration officials at the time placated with signage, law enforcement presence and rubber bumpers to ease the transition of tires from the road onto the steel plates.

With the southbound lanes of La. 1 now impacted from Tuesday’s collision, Mallett said construction work on the northbound lanes will stop. Instead, DOTD will move crews to the southbound section that’s already closed to traffic so they can complete those long-term repairs at the same time they are stabilizing the damage from this week’s collision.

Mallett said the hope is that once the road fully re-opens in roughly a month, that it will lessen the overall period traffic is disrupted with closures.

He said law enforcement will be positioned on site at the southbound lanes, specifically the I-10 off-ramp where congestion is likely, as of Wednesday afternoon.