From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks.
Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies flit over yellow wildflowers that have sprung up in an unexpected new home, however temporary.
On Wednesday morning, volunteers were also making the most of the drop in the river to scout for and pick up any litter on the bank, while the river is at its historic low level.
Under blue skies and a nice breeze, volunteers from the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion — based in Baton Rouge and serving three states — as well as its Baton Rouge Recruiting Company joined the local group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful to comb the bank for litter.
Also on hand were volunteers with the Red Stick Kiwanis Club and the LSU ROTC.
The organizations had combined their forces for the service project in honor of Veteran's Day.
They were pleasantly surprised to see that the exposed bank seemed to have escaped large, river-borne debris — but it did suffer from the run-of-the-mill litter of a city street.
"I've picked up Dr. Pepper cans, Circle K cups and lots of cigarette butts," said Sue King, a volunteer with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, the local group that works most days of the week to pick up litter from Baton Rouge streets.
"We're making a difference," said Jane Dunlap, another Keep Tiger Town Beautiful volunteer. "We have to go after the little pieces, just like in town."
Jarred Victor, a staff recruiter with the U.S. Amy Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion, said, "If we come out to do a cleanup, and there's not as much trash as expected, that's a win for the community."
For however long the east bank of the Mississippi River lies in the sun, it'll be looking its best.